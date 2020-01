Ik lees in de dailymail dat China virussen onderzoekt en dat ze over de veiligheid internationaal gewaarschuwd zijn:

“China installed the first of a planned five to seven biolabs designed for maximum safety in Wuhan in 2017, for the purpose of studying the most high-risk pathogens, including the Ebola and the SARS viruses.

Tim Trevan, a Maryland biosafety consultant, told Nature that year, when the lab was on the cusp of opening, that he worried that China's culture could make the institute unsafe because 'structures where everyone feels free to speak up and openness of information are important.'

In fact, the SARS virus had 'escaped' multiple times from a lab in Beijing, according to the Nature article.”

Vleermuis burger amehoela. Soort 12 monkeys scenario...