Association Sea-Watch e.V. was founded on May 19 2015, and is the legal entity accountable for the activities. In the deliberately small meeting, the eight present founding members determined the association articles and elected three persons for the board of the association:

Harald Höppner (chairman of the association)

Matthias Kuhnt (deputy chairman of the association)

Holger Mag (member of the board, treasuer)

You will find the association articles soon on this page. We will post them online, when they have been approved through registration of the association with the Berlin Association Register.

What’s next?

verification of the notarized association articles through the magistrate’s court of Charlottenburg and the carrying out of the registration in the Association Register

after that the application for charity status with the Berlin tax office for statutory corporations

as soon as we’re registered as charity, we will be able to accept donations and to issue contribution receipts (known as “Zuwendungsbestätigungen” in officialese)

then we will at once announce our donations account and every donation will go to the project on the shortest possible way.

The registered office and postal address of the association are:

Verein Sea-Watch e.V.

c/o dka-Anwälte

Immanuelkirchstraße 3-4

10405 Berlin