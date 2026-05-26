AI, schijnt enorm in opkomst te zijn. Hoogste tijd dus voor een pauselijk encycliek van 42.000 woorden om de kudde te leiden. Waar het op neer lijkt te komen; hij vreest dat AI tot massaal baanverlies gaat leiden, maar maakt zich de meeste zorgen over de vervlechting van AI met wapensystemen en steeds autonomere beslisbomen. Daarom bepleit hij bovenstaand dat AI "ontwapend" moet worden:

"Artificial intelligence needs to be disarmed. The word is strong, I know, but deliberately chosen because this moment needs words capable of attracting attention, awakening consciences and indicating paths forward for humanity."

De onbetwiste marktleider van slagveld-AI is natuurlijk Peter Thiels Palantir, vernoemd naar die zienersbol uit Lord of The Rings. En ontoevallig citeert de paus Tolkien in zijn tekst:

"The twentieth-century Catholic author J.R.R. Tolkien, in the words of a protagonist in one of his novels, described our responsibility in this way: “It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.” The civilization of love will not arise from a single or spectacular gesture, but from the sum total of small and steadfast acts of fidelity that serve as a bulwark against dehumanization."

Verder ook opmerkelijk: niet OpenAI, Google, Meta of xAI, maar (gedoodverfd) marktleider Anthropic mocht aanschuiven voor deze bijeenkomst. Maar in tegenstelling tot talloze beweringen online sprak de paus niet van een "samenwerking" tussen het Vaticaan en Anthropic, maar enkel van een 'gezamenlijke wandel' tijdens deze nieuwe uitdagingen. Over Anthropic-medeoprichter Chris Olah zegt hij:

"In a special way I would like to thank Mr Olah for accepting our invitation. In turn, in the name of the Church, I accept your invitation to walk together, to listen and to speak and together to find the way for humanity, in this time of artificial intelligence What a great sign of hope that, with our differences, we can listen to one another. This interchange clearly bespeaks the gravity of the moment, as well as confidence that, together, we can discern the major questions of our time, and so, the future of humanity."

We gaan verder niet doen alsof we de 42.000 woorden gelezen hebben, maar het stemt filmisch dat de Butlerian Jihad katholiek wordt.