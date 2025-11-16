Echte foto's: 'The Fall of Icarus'
Niet zomaar een vakantiekiekje
Immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view: I captured my friend @BlackGryph0n transiting the sun during a skydive.— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 13, 2025
This might be the first photo of it's kind in existence. See a video of this moment in the reply 👇 pic.twitter.com/mkjfavuVsZ
Maanden gepland, tot op de seconde getimed, op de millimeter precies. Maar dan heb je ook iets dat gewoon nog niet bestond. En omdat het een goudeerlijke professional is, hier de toelichting over hoe de bovenstaande close-up tot stand kwam: "Thanks to the magic of photo stacking, I can get the photo way more detailed. I masked out the skydiver and used about 2,000 identical photos stacked on top to clear up sensor noise and atmosphere, necessary to produce a high quality print like these." Zie de berekeningen vooraf hier, video van de sprong, de springer en de making-off na de breek.
Here's the full photo briefly featured in my recent video post showing @BlackGryph0n against the full solar chromosphere after his jump. Crazy how small he looks despite being nearly 50,000,000x closer!— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 14, 2025
This ended up being my most popular print (vs the closeup) linked in my bio. pic.twitter.com/nlnAzuq5mz
De sprong
The moment of the jump, captured in hydrogen alpha light to resolve the sun’s atmosphere.— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 13, 2025
We decided to release the photo in print- both as an up close shot and showing the full disc of the sun, which you can see here: https://t.co/K4DovGV4ni pic.twitter.com/hYHg7rZXdK
De springer!
This is REAL (and I can’t BELIEVE we pulled it off)!— Gabriel C. Brown (@BlackGryph0n) November 14, 2025
It took months of planning and a stupid amount of math, but I couldn’t be happier with the result!
Best skydive of my life!
Thank you @AJamesMcCarthy for immortalizing it! ☀️🪂🔭 https://t.co/1qmmO7B2Im pic.twitter.com/9sAdsmuBRA
De making off
Here’s a video showing how I captured @BlackGryph0n transiting the sun during free-fall. I still can’t believe we pulled it off! pic.twitter.com/b9h3oPFNoz— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 14, 2025
The moment I captured something incredible on Saturday. These reactions were completely unscripted, just the sheer awe of the moment. I still can’t believe it’s real— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 11, 2025
See what I’m reacting to tomorrow morning- I’ll send email subscribers the first look. Signup link in the reply! pic.twitter.com/03gpuxixRu
