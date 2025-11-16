Immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view: I captured my friend @BlackGryph0n transiting the sun during a skydive. This might be the first photo of it's kind in existence. See a video of this moment in the reply 👇 pic.twitter.com/mkjfavuVsZ

Maanden gepland, tot op de seconde getimed, op de millimeter precies. Maar dan heb je ook iets dat gewoon nog niet bestond. En omdat het een goudeerlijke professional is, hier de toelichting over hoe de bovenstaande close-up tot stand kwam: "Thanks to the magic of photo stacking, I can get the photo way more detailed. I masked out the skydiver and used about 2,000 identical photos stacked on top to clear up sensor noise and atmosphere, necessary to produce a high quality print like these." Zie de berekeningen vooraf hier, video van de sprong, de springer en de making-off na de breek.