achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

Echte foto's: 'The Fall of Icarus'

Niet zomaar een vakantiekiekje

Maanden gepland, tot op de seconde getimed, op de millimeter precies. Maar dan heb je ook iets dat gewoon nog niet bestond. En omdat het een goudeerlijke professional is, hier de toelichting over hoe de bovenstaande close-up tot stand kwam: "Thanks to the magic of photo stacking, I can get the photo way more detailed. I masked out the skydiver and used about 2,000 identical photos stacked on top to clear up sensor noise and atmosphere, necessary to produce a high quality print like these." Zie de berekeningen vooraf hier, video van de sprong, de springer en de making-off na de breek.

De sprong

De springer!

De making off

Tags: Icarus, foto, zon
@Spartacus | 16-11-25 | 15:00 | 59 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.