Het was lang onduidelijk of Trump zijn importheffingen van 25% op Europees staal en aluminium daadwerkelijk in zou voeren. Maar dat deed hij vanochtend vroeg toch, en als onmiddellijke reactie daarop stelt de EU eigen importheffingen op Amerikaanse goederen in. Dit gebeurde ook in 2018, maar de Amerikaanse heffingen zijn ditmaal hoger, dus de Europese heffingen ook. Europa is na Canada en Brazilië Amerika's grootste leverancier van staal en aluminium.

Von Der Leyen vanochtend in een persverklaring: "The Commission regrets the US decision to impose such tariffs, considering them unjustified, disruptive to transatlantic trade, and harmful to businesses and consumers, often resulting in higher prices. The Commission's response is carefully calibrated, based on a two-step approach: These countermeasures target a range of US products that respond to the economic harm done on €8 billion of EU steel and aluminium exports. Second, in response to new US tariffs affecting more than €18 billion of EU exports, the Commission is putting forward a package of new countermeasures on US exports. They will come into force by mid-April, following consultation of Member States and stakeholders. In total, the EU countermeasures could therefore apply to US goods exports worth up to €26 billion, matching the economic scope of the US tariffs."

Onder die eerste €8 miljard aan heffingen zullen iconische Amerikaanse producten zoals Harley Davidsons, bourbon en spijkerbroeken vanaf 1 april duurder worden.