Our number crunching shows that the hard right are now Europe’s most popular family of political parties by vote share, beating out the conservative and social-democratic blocs for the first time in the region’s modern history https://t.co/GBieJKLHEf

'Far right' en 'extreme right' eruit, HARD RIGHT erin. Voor zo'n rekensom hoef je in principe niet The Economist te heten, maar iemand moest het telraam er toch eens bij pakken. In nasleep van AfD's verdubbeling tot 20,8% van de stemmen (en uitsluiting door CDU/CSU en SPD) schrijft De Econoom: "Drawing on the work of political scientists, our analysis shows that they now make up Europe’s most popular family of political parties by vote share, beating out the conservative and social-democratic blocs for the first time in modern European history." Is Europa terug?