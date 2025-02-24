On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/s0IaC5WYh6

De hamvraag lijkt hier: wat is het doel van dit nieuwe pakket? Zorgen dat Oekraïne bevoorraad genoeg blijft om de oorlog door te zetten, of dat het bevoorraad genoeg is zichzelf voor zover het kan veilig te voelen in een aanstaand vredesbestand? Het antwoord zal moeten blijken uit de hoogte van het steunpakket, dat op 6 maart gespresenteerd zal worden.

In Trumpland klinkt ondertussen een tegenovergesteld geluid. Daar is de grootste zorg hoe Oekraïne Amerika gaat compenseren voor de volgens Trump "$350 miljard" (en volgens anderen $120 miljard) aan militaire en civiele steun de afgelopen drie jaar. The Economist schrijft:

"Ukainian officials are locked in talks with America whose brinkmanship is dizzying even by Donald Trump’s standards. He and his team are demanding Ukraine sign over profits from its mining, ports and other industries in return for any backing from Uncle Sam. (...) Ukrainian officials say their encounters with Mr Trump’s team are so confusing that they have been watching documentaries for clues about his negotiation style. The only thing that is clear is the level of MAGA aggression. Since February 12th there have been three versions of a deal: a “bad” one, a “better” one, and a “disastrous” one, pushed by a rotating cast of interlocutors from Team Trump, some of them Wall Street types."

Ook heeft Zelensky gisteren op een podium gezegd dat hij bereid is onmiddelijk op te stappen als dat tot vrede zou leiden, en dat hij ook op zou stappen in ruil voor NAVO-lidmaatschap. Dat laatste is uitgesloten, dat eerste niet. Hoe dan ook ontkracht dit natuurlijk wel Trumps recente "Zelensky is een dictator zonder verkiezingen"-lijn. Daaarbij zei hij: "Ik heb geen interesse decennia aan de macht te blijven, ik wil vrede voor Oekraïne, dat is mijn hoop en droom." Zie fragment na breek.