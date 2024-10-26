achtergrond

KIJKEN - Trump 3 uur zonder edits bij Joe Rogan. CNN: "Trump kan naast Kiescollege óók Popular Vote winnen, als slechts 3e Republikein in 36 jaar"

Gisteren zelfs voor het eerst heel even GELIJKSPEL in het gemiddelde van alle popular vote-peilingen. Trump nog altijd op een gemiddelde 0,9% voorsprong in de zeven Swing States. Nog 11 dagen te gaan.

Z'n langste en grootste podcast tot nu toe: 3 uur lang zonder edits en binnen zes uur al bijna 5,5 miljoen views op YouTube alleen. Rogan zegt dat zijn uitnodiging aan Kamala nog altijd onverminderd staat en er nog steeds een mogelijkheid is dat ze langskomt. Zelf vermoeden we dat dit er niet meer van gaat komen. 

Nathan Zilvers daglezing: "Despite national polls from NYT/Siena and CNN showing a tied national race — probably implying a challenging environment for Kamala Harris in the Electoral College — there’s basically no change in our forecast. (...) Although NYT’s polls are rated very highly; a tie is not very different from our national polling average, which had already shown Harris’s lead down to just 1.3 points, and, (3) NYT has often shown comparatively bad national numbers for Harris, so these were in line with the model’s expectations. It’s definitely been a good couple of weeks of polling for Trump. We just don’t think there’s a lot of incremental reason to change your view of the race based on the past 24 hours of polling."

Vanavond om 18:00 trouwens Trumps VP JD Vance bij de fenomenale Tim Dillon.

Nog een tegenslag voor Kamala: The Washinton Post wilde haar formeel endorsen, maar eigenaar Jeff Bezos heeft dat verboden. Veel meer beeld, vertier en weetjes na de breek.

Onderstaand een aantal Rogan-fragmentjes die hard gaan op Twitter

Nabeschouwing

Wel echt onvermoeibaar ja

Gen Ziet zichzelf in Trump!

Nieuwe MAGA Aesthetic voor de laatse 10 dagen: Black & Gold

DNC transitiespijt

Om 18:00 in première: VP JD Vance bij Tim Dillon

26-10-24 | 12:00

