Z'n langste en grootste podcast tot nu toe: 3 uur lang zonder edits en binnen zes uur al bijna 5,5 miljoen views op YouTube alleen. Rogan zegt dat zijn uitnodiging aan Kamala nog altijd onverminderd staat en er nog steeds een mogelijkheid is dat ze langskomt. Zelf vermoeden we dat dit er niet meer van gaat komen.

Nathan Zilvers daglezing: "Despite national polls from NYT/Siena and CNN showing a tied national race — probably implying a challenging environment for Kamala Harris in the Electoral College — there’s basically no change in our forecast. (...) Although NYT’s polls are rated very highly; a tie is not very different from our national polling average, which had already shown Harris’s lead down to just 1.3 points, and, (3) NYT has often shown comparatively bad national numbers for Harris, so these were in line with the model’s expectations. It’s definitely been a good couple of weeks of polling for Trump. We just don’t think there’s a lot of incremental reason to change your view of the race based on the past 24 hours of polling."

Vanavond om 18:00 trouwens Trumps VP JD Vance bij de fenomenale Tim Dillon.

Nog een tegenslag voor Kamala: The Washinton Post wilde haar formeel endorsen, maar eigenaar Jeff Bezos heeft dat verboden. Veel meer beeld, vertier en weetjes na de breek.