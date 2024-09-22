In fact, such fundamental questions weren’t raised in the formal sessions or on the margins of the YES conference. Instead, much like at other security conferences, there was a fair share of the “Russians are coming,” of “one more heave and Putin will buckle,” and talk of this or that game-changing weapon."

(...) Problem is, we’re not hearing these counter-arguments enough in mainstream Western publications, or at the high-level conferences that bring Western and Ukrainian officials together — like last weekend’s annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) Conference held in Kyiv.

"(...) We all too quickly dub those who question current Western strategy as defeatists or accuse them of advancing Russian propaganda. (...) The question is whether all this is blinding us, leading us to overlook the skepticism needed when considering whether this war is winnable — as in, can Russian forces be ejected from the 20 percent of Ukraine they’ve seized? Are we properly questioning some of the key assumptions underpinning the West’s strategy? Assumptions like Ukraine being the first stage of a broader Russian master plan to launch a land attack on NATO; that the fates of Ukraine and Europe are absolutely synonymous; or that Western sanctions will inevitably wreck Russia’s economy.

"And when questioned one-on-one about, say, whether the war is winnable in the maximal sense, or asked what the West’s war aims are and why they’ve never really debated or clearly outlined them aside from saying they’ll back Ukraine for as long as it takes, conference participants shifted uneasily, with most still subscribing — admittedly self-consciously — to the overall stated goal of returning Ukraine to its 1991 borders, including Crimea.

(...) It’s now time for the West to do some hard thinking — and have some hard discussions.

(...) Such questions are being asked by ordinary Ukrainians every day. One I’ve been hearing for days now on the streets of Kyiv and Lviv is: “How can we win a war when Russia can mobilize so much more manpower than us?” Or, as one office secretary said: “The war can’t go on for much longer because we just don’t have enough men.”

(...) We, as journalists, need to ask ourselves some difficult questions too. When this war is over, will the West’s media coverage — especially its English-language coverage — get a passing grade? Or will we find it, at times, allowed its sympathy for the Ukrainian cause — a sympathy I fully share — to overlook matters it shouldn’t have and be satisfied with slogans like “for as longs it takes?”

The West has to be honest about what’s possible and what isn’t, and shape policy accordingly. And the media has a key part to play, pushing questions we urgently need answers to."

Enfin, maak u klaar voor heel veel ge-zie-je-wel door 'critici', maar vergeet ook niet dat het Oekraïense leger vanaf september 2022 de wind wel degelijk in de zeilen had en o.a. Kherson ontzette. Het begon pas te stagneren tijdens het lente/zomeroffensief van 2023, en het momentum werd nooit meer hervonden, behalve even met de invasie van Russisch Koersk waarvan zelfs het Pentagon het eindplan niet lijkt te kennen.