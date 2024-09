Overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon's Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Mays al-Jabal Aitaroun, and Kafr Kila, the IDF says. A Hezbollah weapons depot was also struck by a drone in Khiam, the military adds. Meanwhile, the IDF is… pic.twitter.com/KHUvcWbyzV

Nabij de Libanese grens ontvluchtten Israëli's eerder op grote schaal hun huis. De escalatie van de afgelopen dagen moet de eerste stap zijn naar een terugkeer van de circa 90 duizend ontheemden.

Defensieminister Yoav Gallant zei daarover gisteravond: "Israel is on the verge of a new phase in the war. This is not Hamas — we’re dealing with something different, and we need to prepare accordingly."

(...)

"The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north. We are entering a new phase of the war – one that demands courage, determination, and perseverance."

(...)

“We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our tasks in the south. This is our duty and we are performing it at the same time. This operation involves all branches, and the mission is clear and simple: to bring the residents of northern communities back to their homes in safety."