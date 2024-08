"I happen to agree with Musk that Britain’s free speech laws are troubling, even if comparisons with the Soviet Union are silly (the USSR imprisoned 200,000 people just for telling jokes). Britain suffers worse from the extremes of American-driven progressivism because we have no First Amendment, which means that people regularly get arrested and prosecuted simply for saying or posting things.

To think that this isn’t a problem strikes me as complacent, and there is something especially depressing about having the ‘Larry the Cat’ account explain to Musk that Britain does actually have freedom of speech because of the Human Rights Act, something which perfectly encapsulates the combination of British twee, smugness and midwittery. Believing that we do have freedom of speech because the law says so is a bit naïve, when Russia, China and North Korea also make the same claim."