Nou, den Brit weet zich gewaarschuwd, want dit gaat in de praktijk natuurlijk enkel om Britten en niet om 'Britten'. De eerste supersnelrechtzaken zijn zelfs al gepubliceerd, en let daarbij o.a. vooral ook even op de onderstaande toelichting door de Crown Prosecution Service dat "Publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to, or likely to start racial hatred." Want ook dat het alleen maar "aannemelijk" hoeft te zijn menen ze bloedserieus, zoals te lezen valt in deze veroordeling op 6 augustus: "He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending thereby to stir up racial hatred, or where having regard to all the circumstances, racial hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby."

Maar wat enkel "aannemelijk" is, dat is natuurlijk nogal rekbaar, zeker op politiek geladen dossiers. En dit geldt niet alleen voor OP's (original posters), maar, zoals onderstaand toegelicht door de director of public prosecutions of England and Wales, zelfs voor Retweeters: "So if you Retweet that, you're re-publishing that, then potentially you're committing that offence."