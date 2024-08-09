achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Britse overheid: "Think before you post", want ze arresteren je, zelfs voor Retweets

oi mate you got a licence to post

Haha ze doen het echt

Nou, den Brit weet zich gewaarschuwd, want dit gaat in de praktijk natuurlijk enkel om Britten en niet om 'Britten'. De eerste supersnelrechtzaken zijn zelfs al gepubliceerd, en let daarbij o.a. vooral ook even op de onderstaande toelichting door de Crown Prosecution Service dat "Publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to, or likely to start racial hatred." Want ook dat het alleen maar "aannemelijk" hoeft te zijn menen ze bloedserieus, zoals te lezen valt in deze veroordeling op 6 augustus: "He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending thereby to stir up racial hatred, or where having regard to all the circumstances, racial hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby."

Maar wat enkel "aannemelijk" is, dat is natuurlijk nogal rekbaar, zeker op politiek geladen dossiers. En dit geldt niet alleen voor OP's (original posters), maar, zoals onderstaand toegelicht door de director of public prosecutions of England and Wales, zelfs voor Retweeters: "So if you Retweet that, you're re-publishing that, then potentially you're committing that offence."

"Thank you to the community and faith leaders"

"or online"

En let op toelichting, RT'd door CPS: het betreft posts "intended to, OR LIKELY to start racial hatred." Dat is nogal een rekbare voorwaarde

"Salam alaikum!" Dat dan weer wel

Tags: Engeland, online, posting, retweets
@Spartacus | 09-08-24 | 11:01 | 355 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Britse "hate crime-wet keert zich tegen minderheden" omdat *BREAKING NEWS* minderheden onderling ook racistisch zijn

Ja hey het was niet de bedoeling dat een wet ontworpen voor blanken gelijkwaardig op niet-blanken toegepast wordt

@Spartacus | 16-05-24 | 21:00 | 141 reacties

VIDEO'S. 37.515 Britse pubs weer OPEN

A cold one with the bois want het is "FREEDOM DAY".

@Spartacus | 12-04-21 | 13:03 | 0 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl|Blog