Britse politie: "Salam alaikum, bedankt voor de rust", Labour-politicus wil "kelen doorsnijden", OM gaat "zelfs beledigende Retweeters arresteren"
Zo Brittannië hoe gaat het met jou
Deze gijzelingsvideo is van week voor huidige rellen, nadat moslims o.a. twee vrouwelijke agenten ernstig mishandelden te Manchester Airport
Bovenstaande gijzelingsvideo door Chief Superintendent Phil Hutchinson is van een week voor de rellen, nadat twee moslims (o.a. vrouwelijke) agenten ernstig mishandelden op Manchester Airport, maar is qua toon en inhoud gelijk aan deze videoboodschap door de politiechef West Midlands naar aanleiding van de onlusten afgelopen dagen.
Maar in Engeland kan het altijd erger, dus hier Labour-gemeenteraadslid Ricky Jones die doodleuk oproept: "We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!" En Amnesty International applaudisseert mee.
Hier de 'director of public prosecutions of England and Wales' die tegen Sky News zegt: "Publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to, or likely to start racial hatred. So if you Retweet that, you're re-publishing that, then potentially you'e committing that offence. And we do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media, their job is to look for this material, and then follow up with identification, arrests and so forth. So it's really, really serious. People might think they're not doing anything harmful, they are. And the consequences will be visited upon them."
En hier de politiechef West Midlands in reactie op Sky News dat verhaal komt halen over die gemaskerde, gewapende moslims die hun banden lek staken en hen verjoegen, terwijl de politie erbij stond en het allemaal liet gebeuren.
De Sky News-journo vraagt hem: "Even given that there were so many of them clearly armed, would you do the same if it was an EDL-type situation?" De politiechef antwoordt daarop: "There was just a small minority of people intent on causing criminality (...). What we saw as a response of our communities was that they were trying to make sure that was policed within themselves." Kortom, islamitische gemeenschappen mogen zelfs wapenbezit 'zelf reguleren' en vallen buiten de wet, of zo? Vele tientallen, zo niet honderden moslims waren daar bewapend, maar er is uiteindelijk maar "een arrestatie verricht".
Dat onvoorstelbaar verloren land. Al het beeld na de breek.
Instant Update - Onderstaand Labour-gemeenteraadslid Ricky Jones is geschorst. Mag ook niks meer!
Instant Update #2 - Tweede agent verdacht voor Manchester Airport mishandeling.
UPDATE 18:45 - Jones gearresteerd
Labour-gemeenteraadslid Ricky Jones: "We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all" Amnesty International applaudisseert mee
Politiechef zegt het gewoon: moslim-menigte overweldigend bewapend, maar "allowed to be policed within themselves". Zou niet voor EDL gelden
West Midlands Police discuss disorder that kicked off after misinformation spread online. The Sky News crew covering the unrest in Birmingham were followed by a man holding a knife and wearing a balaclava after broadcasting live. https://t.co/IRxFEabbZ6 pic.twitter.com/uiYkVX1TS5— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 6, 2024
'Salam alaikum extreemrechts is de duivel leve islam'
A message from the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police for the Muslim community pic.twitter.com/QaJmdtKA4V— Dr. Hany El-Banna (@drhanyelbanna) August 7, 2024
Dat onvoorstelbaar verloren land (april jl.)
Video 1: British @BlackburnDarwen Council bending over backwards so Salafi women can 'vote' in full face-covering niqab.— Timon Dias (@TimonDias) April 30, 2024
Video 2: Salafi men openly discussing how to overthrow the British government and establish a Caliphate. (https://t.co/m4GWe9ztEG) https://t.co/TzVxICwdxD pic.twitter.com/RXph3xC574
Die vrouw op achtergrond is verpersoonlijking van dat hele land
In Gipton and Harehills in Leeds, the Green Party candidate who won shouted “Allahu Akbar” whilst his supporters held up a Palestine flag.— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 4, 2024
The increase in sectarianism which has crept into UK politics should concern everyone.
The only flag which should be held up is 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/wjyIM4QCJ8
Denkt er nog iemand in oplossingen eigenlijk?
