Bovenstaande gijzelingsvideo door Chief Superintendent Phil Hutchinson is van een week voor de rellen, nadat twee moslims (o.a. vrouwelijke) agenten ernstig mishandelden op Manchester Airport, maar is qua toon en inhoud gelijk aan deze videoboodschap door de politiechef West Midlands naar aanleiding van de onlusten afgelopen dagen.

Maar in Engeland kan het altijd erger, dus hier Labour-gemeenteraadslid Ricky Jones die doodleuk oproept: "We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!" En Amnesty International applaudisseert mee.

Hier de 'director of public prosecutions of England and Wales' die tegen Sky News zegt: "Publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to, or likely to start racial hatred. So if you Retweet that, you're re-publishing that, then potentially you'e committing that offence. And we do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media, their job is to look for this material, and then follow up with identification, arrests and so forth. So it's really, really serious. People might think they're not doing anything harmful, they are. And the consequences will be visited upon them."

En hier de politiechef West Midlands in reactie op Sky News dat verhaal komt halen over die gemaskerde, gewapende moslims die hun banden lek staken en hen verjoegen, terwijl de politie erbij stond en het allemaal liet gebeuren.

De Sky News-journo vraagt hem: "Even given that there were so many of them clearly armed, would you do the same if it was an EDL-type situation?" De politiechef antwoordt daarop: "There was just a small minority of people intent on causing criminality (...). What we saw as a response of our communities was that they were trying to make sure that was policed within themselves." Kortom, islamitische gemeenschappen mogen zelfs wapenbezit 'zelf reguleren' en vallen buiten de wet, of zo? Vele tientallen, zo niet honderden moslims waren daar bewapend, maar er is uiteindelijk maar "een arrestatie verricht".

Dat onvoorstelbaar verloren land. Al het beeld na de breek.

Instant Update - Onderstaand Labour-gemeenteraadslid Ricky Jones is geschorst. Mag ook niks meer!

Instant Update #2 - Tweede agent verdacht voor Manchester Airport mishandeling.

UPDATE 18:45 - Jones gearresteerd