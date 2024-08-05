Even een korte samenvatting in tekst voordat de beelden het werk mogen doen. Enerzijds: inheemse vandalen zetten vluchtelingen'hotels' in brand, belagen moskeeën, zetten politiebureaus in brand, belagen niet-blanke Britten en plunderen winkels. Anderzijds: overwegend islamitisch-Pakistaanse vandalen belagen blanke Britten.

Waar dit uiteindelijk begon? Dat ligt er een beetje aan of je het vraagt aan Leo Lucassen, de duizenden blanke slachtoffers van Pakistaanse grooming gangs of de meest invloedrijke Brits-Pakistaanse vertegenwoordiger Mohammed Hijab die zegt dat de islam om verovering draait.

Er zijn inmiddels zo'n 150 arrestaties verricht en premier Keith Starmer houdt zogeheten 'Cobra Meetings', Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms Meetings bedoeld om nationale crisissen te bezweren. In zijn eerste toespraak over de kwestie zei Starmer o.a.: "People in this country have a right to be safe, and yet we've seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques. (...) Other minority communities singled out, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on the police, wanton violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I won't shy away from calling it what it is: far-right thuggery."

Ook benadrukt hij dat vandalen per snelrecht berecht zullen worden en "spijt zullen krijgen" van hun acties. Veel meer beeld na de breek.

UPDATE 11:12 - "There's always a ginger convert".