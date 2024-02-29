"Now this conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every Statehouse, every office of the Federal government. (...) In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. (...) Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together."

Maar, zoals het echt al maanden klinkt: Europa bereidt zich nu dus voor op een conventionele oorlog met Rusland. Het idee dat Rusland iets probeert tegen NAVO-landen (KAART) die de Russische grens nu van Zweden en Finland in het Noorden tot aan Roemenië, Bulgarije en Turkije in het Zuiden omsluiten, blijft extreem vergezocht. Zeker gezien het zelfs met het verrassingseffect aan hun zijde niet eens in staat was van Oekraïne te winnen, zelfs toen het echt nog geen volwaardig NAVO-proxyleger zoals nu was.

Maar goed, desondanks bereidt Europa zich hier wel op voor. En langs die lijn komt de Europese Commissie nu dus met een eigen EU-conceptplan voor een Europees militair-industrieel complex.

POLITICO zag het 27 pagina's lange EU-conceptplan "European Defence Industry Strategy" in en schrijft daarover het volgende:

"The main objective of the European Defence Industrial Strategy, which is non-binding, is for the bloc to undergo a “paradigm shift from emergency response to defence readiness.” It comes with a cash pot, the European Defence Investment Programme.

"It's not just a financing, but also an industrial organization program," the Commission official said.

On the demand side, the European Commission wants to ensure European governments buy more European military kit and purchase armaments jointly to make spending more effective.

On the supply side, Brussels seeks to make the European Defence and Technological Industrial Base (EDTIB) less risk averse and more flexible, while ensuring security of supply for governments in case of an emergency by creating mechanisms for the defense industry to have priority over civilian orders and companies.

(...) The European Armament Programme would harmonize procurement procedures. Governments buying jointly will benefit from VAT exemptions.

It includes European-level solutions to protect contested areas such as space, cyber, air and sea.

It would establish a high-level European Defence Industry Group to help coordinate procurement and programming. The group will identify projects of common interest to focus EU efforts and funding programs; the aim is for the bloc to create a network of cyber defense capabilities, as well as integrated European air and missile defense systems.

One of the Commission’s boldest ideas — to copy the U.S. system, where Washington signs contracts directly with other capitals to make arms sales easier and smoother — made it into the draft."

Die laatste zin is inderdaad in het bijzonder significant, omdat het de deur openzet voor een soort - naar Amerikaans model - permanente oorlogeconomie op de achtergrond. Wapenproductie als integraal Bruto Europees Product.

Maar dan iets nóg belangrijkers: dit is een EU-plan dat uitgevoerd zal worden door de Europese Commissie.

En dat gaat dus per definitie, al zij het soms tussen de regels, gepaard met meer soevereinitiet naar Brussel, ten koste van nationale soevereiniteit.

Daarover zegt een Commissie official:

"All this is being done in concert with the member states. Defense remains a national responsibility, we can organize to do things better together," the Commission official said, insisting Brussels isn't doing a "power grab."

Oke nee dan is het goed!