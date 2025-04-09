Politico: "EU's vergeldings-heffingen van $21 miljard raken opzettelijk meer Trumps Red States"
EU-heffingen als vergelding op de Amerikaanse heffingen (25% aluminium, staal en auto's, 20% op de meeste andere dingen) vanaf 15 april van kracht
De GS-redactie- en commentsectie, zoals god het ooit bedoeld had
"These tariffs are going to save our economy."— Zack Voell (@zackvoell) April 7, 2025
"No they won't, they’ll destroy it.”
“You don’t know anything about tariffs, do you?"
“No, do you?"
"No." pic.twitter.com/8ssjupCSge
The Empire Strikes Back met heffingen van 25% op een reeks aan Amerikaanse producten. En volgens Politico heeft de EU die heffingen expres gericht op Trumps Amerikaanse Red States:
"Dig deeper, and it turns out the EU’s trade nerds have stirred some unaccustomed creativity into their expert knowledge of obscure customs codes, while channeling a helping of passive aggression to inflict pain on Trump’s base. (...) Overall, EU duties are set to hit up to $13.5 billion worth of exports from red states, according to POLITICO's analysis of 2024 trade data. Let’s start with the EU’s No. 1 target — soybeans, the most valuable item on the bloc’s hit list, a product whose economic and symbolic significance for the Republican Party's heartlands cannot be overstated. (...) The EU is also targeting beef from Kansas and Nebraska, poultry from Louisiana, car parts from Michigan, cigarettes from Florida, and wood products from North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
While the Commission ended up dropping whiskey from the final draft after successful lobbying from France, Italy and Ireland, it did include other more niche items designed to cause the greatest pain to exporters in Republican states. These include (but are not limited to) ice cream from Arizona, handkerchiefs from South Carolina, electric blankets from Alabama, ties and bow ties from Florida (unless they’re made of silk, which Democratic California will be more than happy to provide), and washing machines from Wisconsin. Pasta from Florida and South Carolina will also face some tariff heat, though Italy will likely be delighted to fill the market gap."
Ja, da's toch knap boekhouden.
UPDATE 13:10 - China verhoogt heffingen van 34% met 84 naar 118%.
Update 15:24 - EU akkoord over de precieze producten voor heffingen, die in totaal neerkomen op $22 miljard.
way of the world jongens
There’s nothing new under the sun pic.twitter.com/Pi28qvvaQE— Capital Flows (@Globalflows) April 7, 2025
stel je voor dat je denkt dat economie een vak is
April 8, 2025
Dit wil je ook lezen
China "vecht tot het einde" als Trump heffingen morgen naar 50% verhoogt
Goedemorgen hoe is het met uw wereldeconomie
Beurzen in vrije val. Trump: "50+ landen willen onderhandelen over heffingen"
Dat geeft de belegger moed maar niet heel veel, AEX minus 7%!
Wereld reageert op Trumps importheffingen
EU vangt heffing van 20% op ALLE export
Trump tegelijk boos op Zelensky ÉN Poetin
Novum! Tot nu toe is het of/of
Eindelijk. EU begint War on China
KIJKEN KIJKEN. NIET KOPEN.
We krijgen: een digitaal rijbewijs
Rijexamen halen wordt weer wat moeilijker
Trump niet unaniem tevreden over zijn presidentiële schilderij in Staatscapitool Colorado
Altijd de grotere man, nooit de beroerdste
Democratie of geen democratie? EU zet vraagtekens bij Turkije
Vraagtekens zetten dat kunnen wij ook!