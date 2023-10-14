VrijKerstBo
Het is weekend. Fijne dagen.
Evening: the nervous suburbs levitate.
Height does us no harm, now we are high above the mineral pools,
above the flash hotel whose only use is treachery.
Someone knocks on a door and you crouch behind the bed.
Down in the bar, the small girls toast their parents,
the brother breaks a large bone for its marrow.
I'm thinking of a challenge for us all. The star in the sky
has traveled all the way from home. Now follow that!
Prettig weekend. En be nice.
