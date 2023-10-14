achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

VrijKerstBo

thumb

Het is weekend. Fijne dagen.

Evening: the nervous suburbs levitate.
Height does us no harm, now we are high above the mineral pools,
above the flash hotel whose only use is treachery.
Someone knocks on a door and you crouch behind the bed.

Down in the bar, the small girls toast their parents,
the brother breaks a large bone for its marrow.
I'm thinking of a challenge for us all. The star in the sky
has traveled all the way from home. Now follow that!
Prettig weekend. En be nice.

Tags: vrijmibo, tieten, manhire
@Ronaldo | 22-12-23 | 17:30 | 42 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Pak je VrijMiBo

Het is weekend. Er kan nog van alles gebeuren.

@Ronaldo | 08-12-23 | 17:00 | 66 reacties

De VrijMiBo 21.0

Het is weekend. Hier is uw VrijMiBo 21.0.

@Ronaldo | 01-12-23 | 17:00 | 85 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Uitgelezen op GeenStijl? Abonneer je op Nijmans Nieuwsbriefje!
Linktips:
Kansino. Hét online casino van Nederland.|Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Online Casino|Online casino Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's