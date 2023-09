Grote schande dat dít soort berichten niet op de voorpagina,'s staan. Typisch voor alle klimaatnutters/ schijterts in de Nederlandse en Europese media

Manmade Climate Change Remains Unproven, Dutch, German scientists By P Gosselin on 8. September 2023

Anything but certain…By AR Göhring, EIKE

Studie von CLINTEL-und EIKE-Referenten: Menschgemachter Klimawandel unbewiesen!

Source: www.mdpi.com/2225-1154/11/9/179

A highly topical peer-reviewed study in the scientific magazine “climate” proves on the basis of measured data that the “man-made” climate change claimed by the media and politicians is anything but certain.

37 international scientists from different institutions statistically examined public data on the temperature development on the continents of the northern hemisphere. They specifically chose the north, since the largest part of the earth’s land mass is located here and therefore a particularly large number of values from measuring stations from many decades are available.

Among the authors are some names known to EIKE readers, such as Willie Soon, Johan Berglund, Marcel Crok, Ana G. Elias, François Gervais, Hermann Harde, Ole Humlum, Patrick Moore, Nicola Scafetta, Jan-Erik Solheim, László Szarka and Fritz Vahrenholt.

Rural vs urban

It was important for the researchers to compare data from measuring stations in rural and urban areas. The reason for this is the well-known heat island effect of settlements, which makes cities and larger villages somewhat warmer than the undeveloped surroundings.

Global Warming: Is the Covered-up Cause the Heat Island Effect?

Every inhabitant can easily understand that Built areas are basically warmer: Building facades heat up more through solar radiation than, for example, a tree or a meadow. Heaters and air conditioners generate heat deliberately or as a side effect – all this causes a higher local temperature by up to 2°C on an annual average.

