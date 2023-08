Oliver Anthony, welkom (in ons hart). Bijzonder weekje wel; eerst Sh0e's video over de Male Loneliness Epidemic - na breek - en de nasleep. Vervolgens Olivers bovenstaande lied over de mannelijke toestand (Big Tech, Big Government, Epstein Island, graaiflatie en belasting). En ja, soms werkt iets gewoon.

"I've been selling my soul, working all day. Overtime hours, bullshit pay, so I can sit out here and waste my life away, drive back home and drown my troubles away. It's a damn shame, what the world's gotten to, for people like me, for people like you.

(...) Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground, because all this damn country does is keeping on kicking them down. Lord it's a damn shame, what the world's gotten to, for people like me, for people like you.

(...) Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do, and they don't think you know, but I know that you do, and your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end, North of Richmond, North of Richmond."

happy belated to all who celebrate

sky king

some still care

Olivers berichtje aan u