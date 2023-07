“All this is entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings. The only surprise is the speed of the change. Climate change is here, it is terrifying, and it is just the beginning. The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

Guterres urged politicians to take swift action. “The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable, and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable. Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy, no more excuses, no more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.

Ik ga zelfs geen domme discussies meer aan met mensen die nu nog menen klimaatactie te moeten tegenhouden. Die denken dat je gewoon door kunt gaan met het verbranden van fossiele brandstoffen.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and lead author of the study, said: “We have to live with these – and make it possible for people to live with these – extreme conditions in summers. They are not rare. And the later we stop burning fossil fuels, the more frequent they become.”