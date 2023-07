Deep within the shadows, I'm the hungry wolf you fear

But I can see that you're the only evil creature here

Before you came we lived in peace but you have brought us death

I sing my pain up to the moon, but it's a waste of breath

'Cause I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

Upon a wing, a flying thing, to you I seem so small

But I look down on what you've done, my raven's eye sees all

You people like a cancer grow, destroying all you see

And seven billion mutant monkeys won't listen to me

'Cause I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

I won't run this human race, your war is not for me

I hear the voices from the wild, they taught me how to see

It's us who are the strangers here and we don't own the land

My words they fall upon deaf ears 'cause no one understands

'Cause I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

I don't speak human

You can't understand a word I'm saying

Now you tell me that I'm wrong and animals don't feel

You say the earth is not alive and only we are real

You try to tell me to behave, that I must act like you

But I just stick my fingers in my ears and say, "Fuck you!"

'Cause I don't speak human

I can't understand a word you're saying

I don't speak human

I can't understand a word you're saying

I don't speak human

I can't understand a word you're saying

I don't speak human

I can't understa