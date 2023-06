There's a crack up in the ceiling

And the kitchen sink is leaking

Out of work and got no money

A Sunday joint of bread and honey

What are we living for?

Two-roomed apartment on the second floor

No money coming in

The rent collector's knocking, tryna get in

We are strictly second class

We don't understand

Why we should be on dead end street

People are living on dead end street

I'm gonna die on dead end street

www.youtube.com/watch?v=XicSL93pYFY