Een plastic trui van Patagonia, wie wil daarin gezien worden?

Staat het logo Patagonia niet voor greenwashing?

opok.com/blogs/news/recycled-polyeste....

"While plastic bottle clothing may have good intentions, the reality is that it can be harmful to both humans and the environment. Microfiber pollution, the use of chemicals, and poor durability are just some of the issues associated with recycled polyester clothing. Additionally, greenwashing can make it difficult for consumers to make informed choices about their purchases."