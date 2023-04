"There is also a significant difference between those that believe that women are making active decisions to join and the notion that women are being actively recruited to join such groups and, therefore, perceived as much more passive. The media mostly portrays the latter. That is women are ‘”groomed” by jihadi recruiters. This is a misogynistic portrayal of women, both in the West and in the propaganda of jihadist groups like ISIS, where women are depicted as inherently passive, innocent, and virtuous beings. But, this ignores the agency of women themselves about their involvement with these jihadi groups. Studies show that the majority of women who support, join, or are recruited to these groups are actually moderately to well-educated women. So the women are making choices here."

www.brookings.edu/opinions/female-ter...