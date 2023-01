(...)"Nancy Blaker, a Netherlands-based researcher who at one time studied social status" (*...) "In some corners of the world, a celebration of short stature is actually happening. Arne Hendriks, a 6-foot-4-inch lecturer and artist, uses performance and exhibitions to encourage people to embrace fewer inches. He’s even restricted dairy from his sons’ diets and only allows them minimal sugar in an attempt to limit their growth, saving them from the ills of height. “It’s time for tall people to get off our high horses,” Mr. Hendriks said. “Don’t be overly confident when you are tall because you are probably going to die younger, have more health problems and you are polluting more.” (...)

Het kan ook niet anders dan dat die open inrichting Amsterdam d'r bij betrokken is.

Je eigen kroost ondervoeden om ze letterkijk klein te houden.