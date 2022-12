:

"According to data compiled by Anjali Tsui, Dan Nolan, and Chris Amico, who looked at almost 200,000 cases of child marriage from 2000-2015:

67% of the children were aged 17.

29% of the children were aged 16.

4% of the children were aged 15.

Less than 1% of the children were aged 14 and under.

There were 51 cases of 13-year-olds getting married, and 6 cases of 12-year-olds getting married.

Extreme examples include a case in 2010 in Idaho, where a 65-year-old man married a 17-year-old girl. In Alabama, a 74-year-old man married a 14-year-old girl, though the state has since raised its minimum age to 16. According to Unchained At Last, the youngest girls to marry in 2000–2010 were three 10-year-old girls in Tennessee who married men aged 24, 25, and 31 in 2001. The youngest boy to marry was an 11-year-old, also in Tennessee, who married a 27-year-old woman in 2006."

Ik had het fout. Zo jong als 10 jaar oud dus. Mijn fout.