: Ik bengeen expert op dit gebied maar Putin geniet volgens mij geen immuniteit. Uit de Q&A van het ICC:

"13. If those who bear the greatest responsibility hold high political or military office, are they not exempt from prosecution? Can they not be granted immunity or amnesty?

No one is exempt from prosecution because of his or her current functions or because of the position he or she held at the time the crimes concerned were committed. Acting as a Head of State or Government, minister or parliamentarian does not exempt anyone from criminal responsibility before the ICC. In some circumstances, a person in a position of authority may even be held responsible for crimes committed by those acting under his or her command or orders.

Likewise, amnesty cannot be used as a defence before the ICC. As such, it cannot bar the Court from exercising its jurisdiction."

www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/u...