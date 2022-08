FEAR "have a beer with fear"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyXvARhIkjw

"can't wait for friday nite, it's time to fuck or fight..

we get a gut fulla suds, we go and hammer some cruds !"

FEAR "More beer"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=hN5VT-4KGCs

"More beer, more beer all I want is more beer

When I get home from work and I'm dyin' of thirst

All I want is more beer

I run into the kitchen and I tear off my shirt

All I want is more beer

Open up a six pack I'll be downin' it first

All I want is more beer

I can open up and finish faster than you

All I want is more beer

Gonna kill a case or maybe two

All I want is more beer

If there was no more beer then what would we do

All I want is more beer !