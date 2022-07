In Australië wordt een asielzoeker opgevangen in een gesloten instelling, een ‘detention center’.

- 4 Are asylum seekers and refugees subject to immigration detention in Australia?

There are currently thousands of asylum seekers as well as some recognised refugees, being held in immigration detention around Australia. Several hundred asylum seekers who arrived in Australia are now also being detained in Nauru and on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea under third country processing arrangements.

Under the Migration Act 1958 (Cth) (the Migration Act), asylum seekers who arrive in Australia, whether on the mainland or an 'excised offshore place', without a valid visa must be held in immigration detention until they are granted a visa or removed from Australia.

Immigration detention in Australia is indefinite – there is no limit in law or policy to the length of time for which a person may be detained. Some asylum seekers and refugees spend long periods of time in immigration detention waiting for their refugee claim to be assessed; waiting for the completion of health, identity and security checks; or awaiting removal from Australia if they have been found not to be a refugee nor to otherwise be owed protection.-

Gesloten dus. Het Vluchtelingenverdrag bepaalt NIET hoe opvang dient plaats te vinden. Australië is partij bij hetzelfde Vluchtelingenverdrag als Nederland