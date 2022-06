MR. BROWN

What the f**k was I talking about ?

MR. ORANGE

You said "True Blue" was about a guy, you said it's a girl who meets a nice guy

But "Like a Virgin" was a metaphor for big di*ks.

MR. BROWN

Ok, let me tell ya what "Like a Virgin"'s about.

It's all about this cooze who's a regular f**k machine.

I'm talking, morning, day,night, afternoon,

di*k, di*k,di*k, di*k, di*k,di*k, di*k, di*k, di*k.

MR. BLUE

How many di*ks is that?

MR. WHITE

A lot.

MR. BROWN

Then one day she meets a John Holmes motherf**ker, and it's like, whoa baby.

I mean, this cat is like Charles Bronson in "The Great Escape." He's diggin tunnels.

Now she's gettin this serious di*k action,

She's feelin something she ain't felt since forever. Pain. Pain

JOE

Chew? Toby Chew? No.

MR. BROWN

It hurts. It hurts her. It shouldn't hurt.

You know, her pussy should be Bubble-Yum by now.

But when this cat f**ks her, it hurts. It hurts like it did the first time.

You see the pain is reminding a f**k machine what is once like to be a virgin.

Hence, "Like a Virgin."