Breathing in the dark, lying on its side

The ruins of the day painted with a scar

And the more I straighten out, the less it wants to try

The feelings start to rot, one wink at a time

Oh oh, forgiving who you are, for what you stand to gain

Just know that if you hide, it doesn't go away

When you get out of bed, don't end up stranded

Horrified with each stone on the stage, my little dark age

Picking through the cards, knowing what's nearby

The carvings on the face say they find it hard

And the engine's failed again, all limits of disguise

The humor's not the same, coming from denial

Oh oh, I grieve in stereo, the stereo sounds strange

I know that if you hide, it doesn't go away

If you get out of bed and find me standing all alone

Open-eyed, burn the page, my little dark age

I grieve in stereo, the stereo sounds strange

You know that if it hides, it doesn't go away

If I get out of bed, you'll see me standing all alone

Horrified on the stage, my little dark age

Giddy with delight, seeing what's to come

The image of the dead, dead ends in my mind

Policemen swear to God, love seeping from their guns

I know my friends and I would probably turn and run

If you get out of bed, come find us heading for the bridge

Bring a stone, all the rage, my little dark age

I grieve in stereo, the stereo sounds strange

I know that if you hide, it doesn't go away

If you get out of bed and find me standing all alone

Open-eyed, burn the page, my little dark age

(Little dark age, little dark age)

(Little dark age, little dark age)

(Little dark age, little dark age)

All alone, open-eyed, burn the page, my little dark age

