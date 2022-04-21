GeenStijl Kingsday Manual for people of Ukraine
Very useful Kingsdag Manual by your makkers of GeenStijl
Social
Belanghebbende vraag voor alle Nederlanders: hoe leg je die Oekraïners nou uit wat Koningsdag is? Kijk, ónze Marokkanen hebben gewoon een koning, die snappen die shit wel. Surinamers doen ook lekker mee. Polen zijn aan het werk. Turken zitten in het koffiehuis. Nederlandse Turken vieren gewoon Koningsdag, dat doen Nederlandse Turken in Turkije ook. Zijn dat eigenlijk wel Turken? Maar nu hebben we ineens heel veel Oekraïners, soms zelfs in je eigen huis potverdrie, en die moeten natuurlijk mee op, euh, oorlogspad! Derhalve, in het voor Nederlanders welbekende steenkolenengels: hello people from Ukraine! This is your Kingsday Manual!
One week before Koningsdag
One week before Koningsdag (that is NOW, maybe you are too late already), you will go to the street with walkingchalk (stoepkrijt) and then you will kalk large plots of land. In these plots you will write: BEZET. This means: this place is mine! This is a legally binding contract between people. Every judge in every Dutch court will verdict in your favor if somebody else claims your spot as if it was his of hers. So, always remember: writing with walkingchalk means: this is mine now! (the Russians could have done that in your country, but they chose to do it the hard way)
Koningsdag 09.00 uur - Sing at the aubade
In the morning of Koningsdag, first we have the aubade. Then you will go with all the people from the village or the wijk and then you sing the Wilhelmus. And sometimes in the province, you will sing the province-volkslied as well. In Gelderland for example, you sing the Gelders Dreven, not the stupid Ons Gelderland. In Drenthe you sing the Drents volkslied written by Jan Uilenberg, and so on, and the mayor of the town does a speech but nobody really listens.
09.15 uur - Oranjebitter
After the first beslommeringen from the aubade you will drink your first Oranjebitter of the day. This is not only good for your darmstelsel, but also makes you very like the roses. In Dutch that is: "Ik ben al lekker rozig." Most of the times, this will walk very out of the hand, en you will be drunk by noon.
9.45 uur - Second Oranjebitter + gebak
After your first Oranjebitter you will drink the second Oranjebitter. You will do that with a gebakje. Most of the time that is a tompouce, but sometimes it is also an other gebakje. They are very inconvenient to eat (if not: impossible) and usually it is your mother (or your mother in law) who has these gebakjes in the bikebag. "But they are from the bakery", is something they brag with.
10.15 uur - Vrijmarkt
After you finished the gebakje you go with your makkers to the Vrijmarkt where lots of people sell shit. Old clothes from the zolder, but most of the time it are old lp's. But not lp's worth collecting, like Bob Dylan or so, but it is always junk. Like James Last, who we like to call James Overlast, or Nana Mouskouri, or the Urker Kinderkoor. Keep in mind that if you buy these shit-lp's, you hold in stand the system of people selling stupid junk.
11.00 uur - Give money to kids
Also one important task at the Vrijmarkt is giving money to kids. They will come out of their rooms (bunkers, but without the air raids) with their stupid little instruments to make shitty music. This pots and pans-gejank must be awarded with € 0,50 per person. So keep in mind that if you go to the Vrijmarkt, you must always carry a shitload of € 0,50 coins with you. If you award a kid with a trommel with € 0,20 for instance, he will know that you don't appreciate his music and then he will be very sad, and you are a hater of children.
13.00 uur - Watch our King do onnozele stuff
Then, if you still can stand on your legs from all the Oranjebitter, it is time to take a break. You put on NPO1 and then you will hear famous anchor Astrid Kersseboom host a televisionshow where they will watch how our King (we tax payers give him a lot of money for this) will do only onnozele stuff. For example. He will try to eat breakfastcook with his hands tied on his back. He will try to poop nails in a bottle. He will listen to children sing songs and watch how they perform tricks for him. Every year is the same, except for that one time Karst Tates spoiled everything.
15.00 uur - Canal Parade
If you are not dressed up in orange already, this is the time to dress up like a big mandarijn. Maybe you bought some stuff at the Vrijmarkt as well. Now is the time to go and drink a lot of beers with your friends. If you are in Amsterdam, you are legally obligated to try to enter a boat, now dieselboats are still allowed because GroenLinks spoils everything. On the boat, there is no chance to go to the toilet, so make sure you don't have fear of piss in front of people.
17.00 uur - Drink beer on the street
After you exit the boat, you go and drink beer on the streets. It is a national volkssport to say that you are actually a republican and that you don't like the Koningshuis that much. Well why are you all dressed up in orange then? Because you like the party! The second important thing is to flikker everything straight on the streets. Don't use the waste bins, they are full in no time, and Femke Halsema does nothing. Just throw your empty beercans, plastic cups and wine bottles on the ground.
20.00 uur - Go home
This is what the street should look like if you are finished with Koningsdag. It should look like Mariupol. Also notice all the small nitrous oxide cartridges on the floor. That is what Moroccan youth is selling to other kids for € 5: a balloon with lachgas. And by so, all of our youth becomes a bit more stupid every year.
Morning after
Go on your computer to the ANP Fotobank for pictures of cleaners who are cleaning the street for you. Also, you can go to the Twitterfeed of Saskia Noort, who is complaining about all the rubbish in the Vondelpark, which she owns. And then you survived your first Koningsdag! Congratulations.
THE END
ReaguurselsInloggen
Over vaderlandse liederen gesproken:
"In the name of an orange, pull open your gates!
The waterguys are at your wall.
You know that us guys
Don't know compromise.
We care not for lives, not a ball!
This is a command of Lum Eye, our chief.
Pull open your gates, or we'll hack you to beef!
The waterguys are at The Breel.
The waterguys are at The Breel!"
(John O'Mill)
Werkt dat, 'bezet' ergens schrijven?
Heerlijke topic, met groot genoegen gelezen. Wij doen ook aan sport & spel met de Oekraïense kinderen, echt benieuwd wat ze vinden van onze oranje gekkigheid.
(You can't "bezet" a Zebra)!
Er ontbreekt wel veel hoor...
Je mag de driekleur uithangen, inclusief wimpel.
Je schminkt een vlaggetje op je wangen.
Je draagt een oranje kroon of bierhoed
Je steekt je in een oranje tenue.
Je loopt file in de stad
De NS roept op om niet meer naar Amsterdam te komen. En op de terugweg hebben de treinen vertraging.
"Belanghebbende vraag voor alle Nederlanders: hoe leg je die Oekraïners nou uit wat Koningsdag is?"
Simpel: "Tse napytysya naperedodni vvecheri, zalyshytysya p'yanym tsilyy den i sprobuvaty vse zabuty."
Dat snappen ze daar wel.
Het Wilhelmus is vertaald naar het dunglish Williamsparrow
Slava Hollandia !
Denk niet dat Oekraïners zin hebben in een feestje.
“Hoi lieverd! Ik ben in Amsterdam, m’n bek ondergesmeerd met rood-wit-blauw en zo dronken als een aap”
“En heel veel tweedehands teringzooi gekocht”
“Wat ben jij ant doen”?
“Lijken ruimen en onderduiken, terugschieten op Russen en op zoek naar wat eten”.
Hopelijk is er volgend jaar iets te vieren voor ze.
Dat is een betere uitleg dan die van mij. :(
De Oekraïeners hebben toch al eens een oranjerevolitie gehad, was al een soort van inburgering toch?
Klopt.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Revoluti...
In ons beste steenkolenengels.
kingsday is the birthday of the guy who drinks beer with poetin. poetin did likes more his wijf maxima.
En hoe leg je 4 mei uit waar in toespraken wordt geneuzeld dat zoiets nooit meer opnieuw mag gebeuren. Om over 6 mei nog maar te zwijgen.
*sidewalkchalk
Joe don't hef king hè? Bud wie hef!
serieuze noot: informatief artikel over ontstaan en continu veranderen van de tradities
www.amsterdam.nl/nieuws/nieuwsoverzic...
Koninginnedag/Koningsdag in Eindhoven was vroeger fantastisch, rugzak mee met eten en drinken en dan heel de dag door lang de 20+ verschillende podia rondtrekken in de stad en af en toe naar de winkel om de rugzak aan te vullen. Ja, u mag mij goedkope Harrie noemen.
Tegenwoordig staan er rondom ieder podium hekken waar mensen gecontroleerd worden en een rugzak met zelfmeegenomen voedsel en drinken is natuurlijk niet meer toegestaan. Sowieso is de leuke sfeer weg wanneer er overal hekken staan met zwarte folie waar je niet doorheen kunt kijken. Koningsdag zoals vroeger zal niet meer terugkomen.
Vroegâh hadden we geen Koningsdag.
Weg met de koning! Leve republiek Brabant!
@Brabeaulander | 21-04-22 | 16:29: Met een muur van 100 meter
hoog!
(en Mark Rutte als president)
@Brabeaulander | 21-04-22 | 16:29:
Kunnen jullie Limburg ook meenemen?
Nederlanders bezetten tijdens koningsdag meer plekken dan Duitsers tijdens het strandseizoen.
Alsof wij verantwoording hebben af te leggen aan de Oekraïners, uit moeten leggen hoe achtelijk wij ons gedragen op Koningsdag. Doe eens normaal. Ik leg aan niemand wat uit.
Ik heb wel eens in plastic verpakte haring met uitjes in de koeling van een supermarkt te Bonaire gezien.
Dit was 12 jaar geleden.
Mijn psycholoog is nog steeds op zoek naar een naam voor dit opgelopen trauma.
Zie ik altijd in de Belgische Carrefour. Het lijkt wel of elke week dezelfde haringen er nog liggen.
If you like from parties you sit baked.
And your girlfriend moet waiten 29 minute in de Blaffende Vis to take a pee, while you do it in the plastieken container or the gracht.
Oekraïners uitleggen dat je de hele nacht buiten op je vrijmarktkleedje moet bivakkeren, omdat anders je plekje wordt ingenomen en bezet. Makkie.
Koningsdag in het Oekraiens is Korolivsʹkyy denʹ, dat moet uit te spreken zijn na een halve fles oranjebitter.
Wat is er nou zo moeilijk aan dan? Gewoon King Alexandrov fires his beursday. And dan cerveza. Simpel.
Je gebied claimen met stoepkrijt is niet zo slim. Wordt in koningsnacht weggeplast vrees ik.
Youp had eens een betere tip. Geen "BEZET" maar "Gereserveerd door fam. Holleeder". Geen centje pijn.
@quigg | 21-04-22 | 16:23: What about Gereserveerd door fam. de Mol"?
Cookhapping, is that well healty for the children?
De karpatenkoppen de Gayparade uitleggen, gaat wat lastiger worden.
Watsj bois fuk bois on uh boot en drink beer. Outje for zhe gezin.
Koningsdag voor mensen uit Oekraïne
Je koopt een winkelkarretje vol budget bier in de supermarkt.
Maximaal 50 cent per blikje (halve liters) of minder.
En met je winkelkarretje rij je dan door de stad en verkoop je blikjes bier voor €2 (33 cc) of €3 (50 cc) aan de feestvierders.
Aan het einde van de dag laat jij je prijzen ietsjes zakken om de laatste voorraad kwijt te raken.
Het lege winkelkarretje laat je achter in de stad.
Oranjerevolutie 2.0.
And then our King is going to throw out a toilet bowl as far as he can. Nope, dat kan ik niet uitleggen.
Hoog tijd voor een gekozen koning.
Nee, nu niet allemaal naar mij wijzen.
Leve de republiek
This year there is verrie less shit on the freemarkt because most of all this useless shit is already sent to your cuntrie to help you.
'Vaandaag eren wij onze Kniaz, trek een oranje shirt aan en laat je vollopen.'
Our Queen is from Argentina. Nothing wrong with your women. It's still South America. But the excellent genetic stock from Ukrain: is it because even you could not save The Oranjes? Ik vraag dat voor een goede vriend met een prima inborst (het soort waarbij je tieten binnenstebuiten groeien): corn fed country pussy. In het land van Tjeerd de Groot.
Stomme boeren. Hoe dat dan niet een enorme cultuurschok is, als je de graanschuur van Europa gewend bent. Ga dan naar Zuid-Afrika, waar het Kill de Boer al veel eerder ingeburgerd is.
Niet geschoten is altijd mis. The art of shooting without shooting. De pen is machtiger dan het zwaard. Och.
Don't forget to hang the flag out
And shout "life the king life the king life the king!!" "WhoreA WhoreA WhoreA!!!"
Handleiding voor de Koningsnacht ontbreekt. Dat is de nacht voor en niet na Koningsdag. Iets met bijna grensoverschrijdende gedrag.
And my dear Ukrainian refugees 5 days later we celebrate Liberation Day.
We are all aware your country gets invaded by uncivilized Russian barbarians but we don't mind the 5th of May.
We get drunk again with loud music, urinate everywhere and make tje same dirty mess like on King's Day.
You Svetlana and Pavel might think it is a terrible shithole in Marioupol but wait for the 27th of April and the 5th of May!
Wat lul jij urinate everywhere? Het is natuurlijk, gewoon plassen over m'n schoenen in de tuin van een of ander gezin. Stink damp achterlaten. Mensen lopen er doorheen en zo smeert het vanzelf uit tot je het niet meer merkt. Ga jij daar nou echt een probleem van maken? Ik hou 't heel simpel. Als je moet dan moet je. Maar doe het niet in mijn tuin, want dan zal je het weten! Kom dan! Beetje stoer lopen doen met je gezonde nier en leverfunctie! Zuipe mot je! *Werpt plastic bekertje neder* HEEEUUJJJ!
*/sarcasme
Willem Alexander is the putin of the Netherlands, only he has no power but he takes the money.
But his boat is nicer.
@J.Cash | 21-04-22 | 16:06:
Nou,
www.google.com/search?q=putin%27s+yac...
of
www.google.com/search?q=koning+willem...
Ons koningshuis heeft ook banden met dubieuze figuren en foute regimes en ook nazi's.
Wat voor banden dan?
Mis alleen nog de uitleg waarom de koning pleepotten gaat werpen. www.ad.nl/binnenland/kroonprins-schaa...
Becouse he shits een berg. One volle, take the volgende.
Ik hoor Rutte spreken als ik dit lees :)
Ook wij hebben corruptie net als jullie. Het verschil met de Oekraïne is dat wij één familie hebben die graait en doet en elk jaar door juichaapjes feestelijk toegezwasid worden.
Ja maar dat komt omdat ze "het" zo ongelofelijk goed doen, bovendien werken ze dag en nacht, 24/7 als echte werkpaarden voor het welzijn van ons volk en als kers op de taart slepen ze ook nog eens miljarden en miljarden aan contracten binnen in het buitenland. Dit alles voor een schijntje van wat een gekozen president zou kosten natuurlijk.
@zwellevertje | 21-04-22 | 15:59:
Maak er maar een grap van.
Heb je wel eens gezien hoe elegant en behendig onze Koning lintjes weet te knippen? En hoe hij als een waar natuurtalent heel gepassioneerd speeches geeft die toehoorders rechtstreeks in het hart weten te raken.
En zijn aimabele eloquente vrouw die met haar meest empathische blik kan luisteren naar het leed van haar onderdanen.
Wat een gelukkig volk zijn wij toch met zo'n echtpaar. Als door God gezonden.
We hebben geen corruptie zoals oekraine, verre van.
En niet te vergeten drinkt ons koningspaar heel vriendschappelijk een biertje met Poetin. Zij vinden dictatorschap hooguit een beetje dom.
"Most of the times, this will walk very out of the hand, en you will be drunk by noon."
Ik denk niet dat je Oekrainers moet proberen te leren drinken...
Drunk by noon, dat zetten ze daar op hun CV.
Als er maar wodka is.
Vodka
REAGEER OOK