Herkansing van The Ronettes - Be My Baby - live [HQ]

In Loving Memory Ronnie Spector - [Born: Veronica Yvette Bennett - East Harlem (borough of Manhattan in New York City) 10 August 1943 - + 12 January 2022 - Danbury, Connecticut] - That hair, those hips, Cleopatra-esque glance, but above all: that voice, unparalleled. Thanks to that voice, every sing became a statement, who would have dared to contradict 'Be My Baby? Thank you for your sultry, quavering, joyful voice - RIP

BE MY BABY - The Ronettes. Produced by Phil Spector, who died (81 yrs) on January 16th, 2021. Live performance at ty show Shindig!, aired on US tv: 11 August 1965

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrVbawRPO71