Come to this house

Be one of the comfortable people

Lovely bright home

Drinking all night never sleeping

Excuse me sir, there's more at the door

There's more at the door

There's more

We need more room

Build an extension

A colorful palace

Spare no expense now

Come to this house

Come into this house

Come to this house

Welcome