China wacht rustig af en deelt af en toe steek uit:

"President Xi Jinping has held many phone conversations with President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of various countries, comprehensively expounding on China's principled position on the Ukraine issue. We also look forward to an early ceasefire and the restoration of peace, and have been making unremitting efforts to this end in our own way. At the same time, we believe that all parties should work to create the necessary environment and conditions for advancing peace talks, being "propellers" facilitating peace talks instead of "blowers" fanning flames. One should not call for reaching a ceasefire and stopping the conflict while sending large quantities of advanced weapons and equipment to further escalate the fighting. One should not claim to support dialogue and peace talks while unscrupulously imposing unilateral sanctions to further escalate the tensions.

Noting that the Ukraine issue originates from Europe's security imbalance, Wang Yi said that a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture should be rebuilt on the basis of the principle of indivisible security. Only by doing so can Europe truly achieve lasting peace and stability.

www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/zxxx_662805/2022...