I see them marching off to war

They're looking so heroic

I'm told they won't be gone for long

But that's a lie and they know it

Ten thousand gone they won't return

Never to be seen again

Strategic games is all we learn in the end

But they say:

Don't you worry about the situation

(A message from the telephone)

They out there fighting for the state of the nation

(I'm waiting a chance to come home)

They always have to fight the alienation

(I realize I'm fighting alone)

When nightmares memories fades to dust

We'll get back on our feet again

This war has nothing to do with us

But somehow we're still involved in it

Well...

Don't you worry about the situation

(A message from the telephone)

They out there fighting for the state of the nation

(I'm waiting a chance to come home)

Well, Don't you worry about the situation

(A message from the telephone)

They always have to fight the alienation

(I realize I'm fighting alone)

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

There's no place I don't want to be anywhere else

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

There's no place I don't want to be anywhere else

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

There's no place I don't want to be anywhere else

There's no place like home

There's no place like home

There's no place I don't want to be anywhere