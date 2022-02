Alweer op Telegram. De aankondiging van de baasjes uit de Donbass.

DNR information representatives said:

"Residents of the DNR and LNR, who are evacuated to the Russian Federation, are planned to be taken out around the clock. We cannot delay. In a few days, the liberation of the DNR and LNR within the borders of the former regions will begin."

Dus eh.. Harry holst du schon den Wagen?