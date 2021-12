Broken glass everywhere

People pissing on the stage, you know they just don't care

I can't take the smell, can't take the noise

Got no money to move out, I guess I got no choice

Rats in the front room, broke dudes in the back

Junkies in the alley with the baseball bat

I tried to get away but I couldn't get far

'Cause the man with the judge repossessed my car

Don't push me 'cause I'm close to the edge

I'm tryin' not to lose my head

It's like a jungle sometimes

It makes me wonder how I keep from going under

youtu.be/0g-Yk9F2mM8