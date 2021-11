Dit is niet "zomaar een instituutje" maar het gezaghebbende British Medical Journal (BMJ) meldt:

"Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial".

Steekwoorden:

Vervalse versnelde data van trials tbv fase III, ondergekwalificeerd personeel, intimidatie en 't ontslag van lastig personeel met vragen.

But, for researchers who were testing Pfizer’s vaccine at several sites in Texas during that autumn, speed may have come at the cost of data integrity and patient safety. A regional director who was employed at the research organisation Ventavia Research Group has told The BMJ that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial. Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems they were finding. After repeatedly notifying Ventavia of these problems, the regional director, Brook Jackson, emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ventavia fired her later the same day. Jackson has provided The BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails.

Two former Ventavia employees spoke to The BMJ anonymously for fear of reprisal and loss of job prospects in the tightly knit research community.

Fraude met gegevens en regeringen die prikken? Koekoek.

Doet me weer denken aan het Pandemix vaccin tijdens de Mexicaanse griep.



www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635?fbc...

Voor de verdere rest slaap lekker.