Open your eyes

And carry on as if nothing really matters…

There’s no escape from reality

You’re just a poor soul, nobody loves you

Not spared from a life of monstrosity

You’re caught in a landside

Is this the real life?

Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter

Cause this isn’t just fantasy

Thunderbolts and lightning are very frightening

To you, like you

So you thought you could stop them and spit in their eyes

Put a gun against their head and pulled your trigger

Because it’s easy come and easy go

You've gone and thrown it all away

Sometimes you wished you had never been born at all

Now they’re all dead

Beelzebub has a devil put aside for you

He will not let you go

No no, Bismillah!

He will not let you go.

Nothing else really matters, anyone can see

So now you don’t want to die

Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?

Too late, your time has come

I see a little silhouetto of a man

Your just a poor soul from a poor family

Didn't mean to make them cry

Look up to the skies and see

Easy come and easy go, he will not let you go

Galileo, Figaro say magnifico

Little high and little low

You’re just a poor soul but you need no sympathy

You just can’t do this

Just gotta get out, you just gotta get right out of here

Gotta leave this all behind and face the truth

Life had just begun

It sends shivers down your spine

Body's aching all the time

So you thought you could love

And leave them to die

Goodbye, you've got to go

You have got to go

Any way the wind blows...