Ik zie dat deze gristenwappies meer de hardcore kant van het gristendom kiezen. Dat andere wang keren gedoe is voor mietjes. Heidenen dien je aan te pakken.



Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?

[...]

Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.

Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.

Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.

Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling.

Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.