Memphis van Chuck Berry gaat, in tegenstelling tot wat de naïeve luisteraar denkt, niet over een meneer die een zekere dame genaamd 'Marie' probeert te vinden uit romantisch oogpunt.

Marie is de dochter van de vertellende persoon, 6 jaar oud, en is meegenomen door de moeder tegen de wil van de vader.

Waarmee maar bewezen is dat Chuck Berry pure literatuur schreef.

Long distance information, give me Memphis Tennessee

Help me find a party that tried to get in touch with me

She did not leave a number but I know who placed the call

'Cause my uncle took a message and he wrote it on the wall

Help me, information, get in touch with my Marie

She's the only one who'd call me here from Memphis Tennessee

Her home is on the south side, high upon a ridge

Just a half a mile from the Mississippi bridge

Last time I saw Marie she was wavin' me goodbye

With "hurry-home" drops on her cheek that trickled from her eye

We were pulled apart because her mom did not agree

She tore apart our happy home in Memphis Tennessee

Help me, information, more than that I cannot add

Only that I miss her and all the fun we had

Marie is only six years old, information please

You got to put me through to her in Memphis Tennessee