Chapter VI - Penguins

I expect that by now you will wonder when I am going to say something about the cooking of the damned thing, but to tell you the truth I could ramble on like this for evermore. However, for your sakes I will stop now and attempt to tell you the way I prepared them. First of all most of you will know that they are very strong in smell and flavor. If you don’t you soon bloody well will when you start to cook one…