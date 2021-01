If you like to gamble, I tell you I'm your man

You win some, lose some, all the same to me

The pleasure is to play, makes no difference what you say

I don't share your greed, the only card I need is the Ace of Spades

The Ace of Spades

Playing for the high one, dancing with the devil

Going with the flow, it's all a game to me

Seven or eleven, snake eyes watching you

Double up or quit, double stake or split, the Ace of Spades

The Ace of Spades

You know I'm born to lose, and gambling's for fools

But that's the way I like it baby

I don't wanna live for ever

And don't forget the joker!

Pushing up the ante, I know you gotta see me

Read 'em and weep, the dead man's hand again

I see it in your eyes, take one look and die

The only thing you see, you know it's gonna be the Ace of Spades

The Ace of Spades