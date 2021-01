"Have you seen the cops who have to ride the bikes? Oh, aren't they the saddest lookin' motherfuckers? Oh, man. Oh, there's not one happy one in the whole city. They're totally bummed out. You know they come from families full of cops, right? Their dad was a cop, their grandfather was a cop, they dreamed of being a cop their whole life. They go through the academy, they wait until graduation day to get all that stuff, graduation day comes, "Hey, here's badge, a bike, and a pair of shorts, now stop crime, go ahead. You want more stuff, here's some white socks and flip-flops, go ahead. Stop crying. You want a siren, make one with your mouth, go ahead." "Ooh, man, this sucks. Ooh... I'm not stoppin' any crimes. I don't care if someone gets killed right in front of me, I'm not stoppin' 'em. I'm just gonna ride my bike for eight hours, then go home. I'm not gonna meet any chicks this way... Oh..." I'm waitin' to get stopped by one of those guys in my truck, cause I'm not stopping. Pulls up next to me, "Pull over." Errrr! "You're not a cop, you're a bike asshole! (CRASH) Fucking Leary, I hate you..."

