Swedish Health Chief Said Country Avoided Lockdown To Prevent "Pandemic Fatigue"

Now the director general of Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare reveals that one of the reasons the Swedish government chose not to impose a harsh lockdown was to prevent its population from development “pandemic fatigue.”

“We did not choose the path of a complete lockdown of society, because we had other arguments for a systematic response to a pandemic,” said Olivia Wigzell during the Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences conference, which was held in Moscow.

“We were very afraid, we feared that people would develop such a pandemic fatigue, that people would get tired of restrictions. But in Sweden, practically everyone followed the recommendations,” she added.

