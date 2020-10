Die Chinezen zijn - zoals de meeste reaguurders - zo gek nog niet:

Baizuo.

Literally White Left. is a derogatory Chinese neologism and political epithet used to refer to Western leftist ideologies primarily espoused by white people. The term baizuo is related to the term shèngmǔ (圣母, 聖母, literally "Blessed Mother"), a sarcastic reference to those whose political opinions are perceived as being guided by emotions or a hypocritical show of selflessness and empathy.