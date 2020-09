Over de Wolven plaag in Rusland: (Met foto's erbij van de neergeschoten wolven op een rijtje )

"In Russia and Kazakhstan they are considered vermin. If there is a large population of them, they rapidly kill all the rest of wildwife and then the livestock and pets in rural area.

There is not much value in it, but then the local governments often offer a bounty of $100-300 per wolf.

The difficulty stems from the fact that they are very smart and social and they hunt in packs of up to 30 animals. Therefore they pose a mortal danger to hunters.

Both the pack and individual wolves have enormous endurance meaning they are hard to chase.

In Kazakhstan it is easier because it is mostly prairie. The hunters assemble in large groups chasing the packs on snowmobiles."

Bron: www.quora.com/What-is-the-most-diffic...