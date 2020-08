Moore waarschuwt alvast weer.

Trump doet het zelfs beter in de peilingen dan in 2016 op het zelfde moment in sommige swingstates.

Michael Moore warns that Donald Trump is on course to repeat 2016 win

Film-maker says enthusiasm for president in swing states is ‘off the charts’ and urges everyone to commit to getting 100 people to vote

.... has warned that Donald Trump appears to have such momentum in some battleground states that liberals risk a repeat of 2016 when so many wrote off Trump only to see him grab the White House.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again,” he said.

