"Hello, I'm Mister Ed"

A horse is a horse of course of course

And no one can talk to a horse of course.

That is of course unless the horse

Is the famous Mister Ed!

Go right to the source and ask the horse.

He'll give you the answer that you'll endorse

He's always on a steady course.

Talk to Mister Ed!

People yakkity-yak a streak

And waste your time of day,

but Mister Ed will never speak

Unless he has something to say!

A horse is a horse of course of course

And this one'll talk 'til his voice is hoarse.

You've never heard of a talking horse?

Well, listen to this...

"I am Mister Ed!"